A ray of hope

Now that the country’s winter season is about to end, the number of Covid-19 cases has reduced. In December, the positivity ratio was at eight percent. Now, fortunately, the ratio has dropped down to three percent. The current statistics show that the country is witnessing some improvement. The Covid-19 outbreak caused disruptions around the world. Pakistan was among those countries that had to face the worst economic conditions. The closure of markets and industries resulted in an increase in the rate of unemployment.

These are difficult times, and we need to help our government as much as we can to revive the economy. Also, the government must continue to warn the people about the risk of the virus and inform them about what needs to be done in case they get infected.

Salam Nezar

Kech