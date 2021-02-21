Endangered dolphins

Last year, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-P) expressed concern over the dams planned under the Indus Cascade Project. This project is a part of CPEC. The WWF-P was of the view that the proposed dams would harm the endangered Indus River dolphins. These concerns are quite well. It is unfortunate that our government hasn’t been doing anything to save wildlife. Besides the construction of this particular dam, the unsustainable and illegal fishing practices pose a threat to the population of these dolphins.

In 2017, it was found out that there were around 1,800 dolphins in the Indus River. Then, the authorities mentioned that it was a good sign as previously the number of dolphins was quite low. The higher authorities need to take proper steps to save these dolphins.

Imran Badeer

Turbat