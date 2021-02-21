PM looking forward to boosting ties on SL trip

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he was looking forward to visit Sri Lanka to strengthen friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, just a couple of days before his visit to the country.

On Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa, inviting him on the tour. Prime Minister Khan will be the first head of government to visit Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed office last year, which is reflective of the importance both countries attach to this important relationship.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy close cooperative relations, which are deep-rooted in history. High-level exchanges from both sides are a hallmark of this friendly relationship, state media said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Sri Lanka agreed in a virtual meeting of commerce secretaries to reactivate the forum of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to redress pending technical issues between the two trading partners for prompting trade liberalisation to increase bilateral trade between the countries.

It was decided to conduct the next JWG meeting during the first half of 2021, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce here on Saturday. Both sides further agreed to enhance cooperation in trade related matters so that “the true potential of the free trade agreement could be effectively exploited”.

The Sri Lankan side acknowledged that Pakistan has been a long standing trading partner, a close ally and shared that Sri Lanka is eagerly looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Colombo.