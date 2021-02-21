Pakistan Navy conducts drills with Russian, SL navy ships

KARACHI: Upon culmination of the Aman 2021 exercise, Pakistan Navy Ships Alamgir and Aslat have conducted a bilateral exercise — Arabian Monsoon 2021 — with ships of the Russian Federation navy, Admiral Grigorovich and Dmitriy Rogachov in the northern Arabian Sea.

Furthermore, Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar also conducted bilateral exercise Lion Star-II with Sri Lankan Navy Ship Gajabahu. Pakistan Navy’s fixed and rotary wing aircraft and Pakistan Air Force fighters participated in the exercises, said a Pakistan Navy press release. The exercises included anti-surface, anti-air warfare, manoeuvring and communication serials.

Bilateral exercises Arabian Monsoon 2021 and Lion Star-II were conducted to further enhance the cooperation and interoperability with the navies of Russian Federation and Sri Lanka, respectively.

The current engagements were a testimony of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to work towards regional peace and maintain close relations with all friendly navies. The exercises proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills and learn from each other’s experiences, the statement added.