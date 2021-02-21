Smart coronavirus lockdowns in place in seven Lahore areas

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday imposed smart lockdowns in seven areas of Lahore to contain the spread of coronavirus, as the city was leading the country in ventilators occupancy with 36 per cent full.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), all shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed during the lockdown in the affected areas.

All medical services, pharmacies, laboratories, medical stores, collection centres, hospitals and clinics would remain opened round the clock. Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops as well as bakeries can function as can grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, Tandoors and fuel stations.

“The danger of coronavirus has not yet been eliminated so precautionary measures can protect oneself from the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

The development comes as most of the country’s 36 deaths in a 24-hour-period occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Across the country, 1,340 people tested positive for the virus. Lahore, Islamabad and Multan are the top three cities in ventilators occupancy, while nearly two-thirds of Gujrat’s oxygen beds are occupied. Active cases in the country stood at 24,081.

A total of 569,846 cases have been detected so far, with Punjab 166,777, Sindh 255,430, AJK 9,718, Balochistan 18,972, GB 4,951, Islamabad 43,282, KP 70,716. The death toll was 12,563. The NCOC said total distribution of vaccines among healthcare workers is about 314,500. Punjab’s healthcare workers have received 118,000 vaccines, Sindh 121,000, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 28,000, Balochistan’s 16,000, Islamabad’s 15,500, Azad Kashmir’s 11,000 and Gilgit-Baltistan 5,000. The NCOC also said 5.6 million doses of the Covid vaccine will reach Pakistan before the end of March, 2.8 million doses of Gavi / Covax are expected to reach by the first week of March, while another 2.8 million by the second week of March. Pakistan expects 17.1 million doses by end June.