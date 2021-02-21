ECP withholds NA-75 result over rigging suspicions

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday officially said it suspects rigging in the by-election for the NA-75 constituency in Sialkot, a day after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) alleged irregularities in the polling process.

In a statement issued a day after clashes in the constituency claimed the lives of two people and left several injured, coupled with a steady stream of videos being made public by the PML-N overnight alleging irregularities in the polling, the electoral body explained its decision to suspend by-election results for the NA-75 Daska constituency.

The results of the NA-75 by-poll were withheld at the PML-N’s request amid a controversy surrounding 23 presiding officers who had allegedly “gone missing” late in the night.

Geo News quoted police officials as saying the 23 polling officials had got “stuck” in far-flung areas of the constituency due to fog. In a late-night development, police had retrieved the officers and brought them to the office of the district returning officer (DRO), where leaders of PML-N and PTI were also present.

However, the ECP statement noted that several attempts were made to contact the presiding officers, but no response was received from them. The ECP said the Chief Election Commissioner tried contacting the Punjab police chief and the relevant commissioner and deputy commissioner on receiving information from the DRO and returning officer (RO) about the presiding officers who had “gone missing”.

The election commissioner, however, received no response. The Punjab chief secretary was contacted around 3am, after which he gave him assurances of tracing the “missing” presiding officers and polling bags for the NA-75 results, the ECP statement said. Later, he too “became unavailable and stopped responding”. The presiding officers eventually appeared with the polling bags by 6am.

“The DRO and RO reported that the results of 20 polling stations in the NA-75 by-election are now suspected to have been rigged, so it is not possible to release the final result of the constituency without a full inquiry,” the ECP said.

The statement said the ECP had instructed the DRO and RO to conduct a complete inquiry and identify those responsible. The officers, meanwhile, been stopped from announcing the initial results for the by-election.

The ECP also directed the provincial election commissioner and joint provincial election commissioner to reach the office of the DRO and RO so that “[we] can reach the bottom of the matter and records can be completely protected”. “This matter looks like a weakness of the administration and law enforcement agencies,” the ECP said.

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the results of the NA-75 polling stations were in doubt and requested the ECP to withhold the results until “investigation of 23 missing presiding officers abducted by administration and determination of authenticity of results submitted by them”. Iqbal also demanded a forensic audit be conducted or re-polling be done in those polling stations.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that results received by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf polling agents in NA-75 Daska suggest it had won the by-election by a margin of over 7,000 votes.

Separately, in a press conference on Saturday evening, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz announced the party’s demand for a re-election in NA-75, following what she termed was “irrefutable evidence” and the ECP’s “charge-sheet against the government”.

She thanked the party workers and the people of Daska and Nowshera who “guarded their votes” and “caught the thieves”. She said they wrung free the “stolen votes” from “a crocodile’s grip”. She also showed several videos which she tweeted the night before.