Myanmar police kill two protesters

YANGON: Demonstrators gathered across Yangon on Saturday to mourn the death of an anti-coup protester, as Washington urged the leaders of Myanmar’s new military regime to refrain from violence and relinquish power.

Much of the country has been in uproar since troops deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, with large street demonstrations in major cities and isolated villages alike.Meanwhile, two were killed in Myanmar’s second largest city as security forces fired live rounds on protesters, emergency workers and doctors said on Saturday -- the latest show of force from a junta regime that has faced two straight weeks of anti-coup demonstrations.

Authorities have responded with increasing force, deploying troops against peaceful rallies and firing tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets, with isolated incidents of live rounds being used.