Moscow court upholds prison term for Navalny

MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Saturday upheld a ruling to jail the Kremlin’s most prominent opponent, Alexei Navalny, sealing his first lengthy prison sentence after a decade of legal battles with Russian authorities.
Judge Dmitry Balashov dismissed Navalny’s appeal against a decision to imprison him for violating the terms of a suspended sentence received for embezzlement.
Navalny was ordered on February 2 to serve the time in a penal colony for breaching his parole terms while he was in Germany recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.
The anti-corruption campaigner appeared in court on Saturday inside a glass cage for defendants, wearing a plaid shirt, smiling and flashing the V for victory symbol.