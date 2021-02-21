Italy seeks survivors after migrant shipwreck

ROME: The Italian coastguard began a search for survivors on Saturday after a vessel carrying migrants capsized off the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa overnight.

Officials said in a statement that the craft had overturned as the coastguard was bringing migrants aboard its own boats off the island located betwen Sicily, Tunisia and Libya. While around 40 people were saved, survivors of the accident said five were missing from the original number aboard. The coastguard said a helicopter had been sent to search for any more still at sea.