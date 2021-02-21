Biden approves major disaster declaration over Texas deep freeze

HOUSTON: Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas, which has suffered widespread power blackouts and water shortages during a deep freeze, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) said on Saturday.The action makes federal funding available to individuals across the state, including assistance for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans.

Though many in Texas have had their power restored, the state is still reeling from the winter storm that pummeled its power grid and left millions without heat, food or safe drinking water.

Half of the state is under a boil-water advisory after water treatment centers experienced blackouts. Even those with access to safe water have been told to turn off their water, for fear thawing pipes will burst, causing flooding.

Anger has spread over attempts to spread blame for the crisis among elected Republican officials at state and federal levels.

Rick Perry, a former governor, US energy secretary and candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, was widely ridiculed after he said “Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business.”

Now Biden has approved federal aid. At least 30 people have died in Texas since Sunday, according to the Washington Post.

Frustrated Texans queued for hours for safe drinking water late on Friday, after an unprecedented and deadly “polar plunge” burst pipes and left millions in the US state shivering without power or clean water for days.

The extreme winter weather system wreaked havoc across much of the southern and central United States this week, reportedly killing at least 40 people and igniting anger in Texas as authorities scrambled to turn the lights back on.

Houston resident Percy McGee rated his frustration level at “number 10” as he waited his turn at the city´s Delmar Stadium, now a mass bottled water distribution site.

“I´ve been up since five o´clock. And I´ve been on the road since six. And I know it´s 11:30 but I´m gonna sit here until, I mean, I have no choice. All the stores in my area are out of water,” he told AFP.

“I´m very frustrated. I´m a diabetic. I have a 94-year-old senior as a diabetic. We haven´t had no medicine. Nothing... So I´m really frustrated mentally. But I´m keeping it together,” he said.

Erica Granado, another Houston resident, said she had rushed to the site after seeing it on the news.

“I gotta be early because I knew everybody -- yeah, everybody wants water and so it´s a difficult time for everybody,” she said, adding: “Thank God I had gas in my car.”

On Friday the weather system was slowly moving northeast, where hardy New Englanders -- far more used to scouring winter storms than residents of the Lone Star state -- were battening down.