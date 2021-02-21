Russian air assault kills 21 IS Jihadists in Syria

BEIRUT: A wave of air strikes by government ally Russia killed at least 21 Islamic State group Jihadists in the Syrian desert over the past 24 hours, a monitor said on Saturday.

The 21 were killed in at least 130 air strikes “carried out over the past 24 hours by the Russian air force targeting the ‘Islamic State’ group in an area on the edge of the provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Raqqa”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The raids, which continued into Saturday, follow a series of IS attacks on Friday on government and allied forces that killed at least eight members of a pro-Damascus militia, the Britain-based monitor said.

In recent months, the vast desert, know in Arabic as the Badia, has been the scene of increasingly frequent fighting between the jihadists and government forces backed by Russian air power.

IS overran large parts of Syria and Iraq and proclaimed a cross-border “caliphate” in 2014, before multiple offensives in the two countries led to its territorial defeat. The Jihadists continue to launch attacks, mostly in the Badia desert which stretches from the central province of Homs to the border with Iraq.