Serbia hire Dragan Stojkovic for World Cup campaign

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BELGRADE: Serbia announced the appointment of Dragan Stojkovic as its new coach on Saturday, in the hope that the former player can lead the national team to qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
Stojkovic, 55, will succeed Ljubisa Tumbakovic who was sacked in December after Serbia failed to qualify for the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.