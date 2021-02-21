Courses for martial arts referees, judges, coaches

LAHORE: Integral Martial Arts Federation of Pakistan will be conducting courses for referees, judges and coaches in different cities of the country.

A meeting was held under the auspices of Integral Martial Arts Association Lahore Division to promote Integral Martial Arts from grassroots level.

The meeting decided to organise courses in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad.