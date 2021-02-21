Allama Iqbal Polo Cup final today

LAHORE: The final of Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2021 will be played between BN Polo and Master Paints at Jinnah Polo Club Phase VII on Sunday (today) at 3 pm.

Before the final at around 1.30 pm, the subsidiary final will be played between FG Polo and Newage / Rizvi’s. Jinnah Polo and Country Club President Lt Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab said that nine teams participated in the first 14-goal tournament named after Allama Iqbal, with two foreign players in each team.

Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chairman Pakistan Polo Association, will be the special guest of the final.

BN Polo team comprises Babar Naseem, Raja Mikael Sami, Alejandro Celestino and Mario Gunzo. Master Paints consist of Farooq Amin Sufi, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Marcos Panello and John Cruz Losada.