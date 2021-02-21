Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Sher Garh cups highlight of LRC today

LAHORE: In a card of eight, there are two cup races and six plates scheduled for the 25th winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

Eight top class VI horses are part of the Faiz Ahmed Faiz Cup while nine will be running in the Sher Garh Cup as the races are stretched to 1600 and 1400 metres, respectively.

There are six Sohna Plates, four of them before the cup races.

Faiz Cup has Governor as favouirte while Sher Garh Cup might have Breaking Bad as the winner.

Sohna Plate, of class VII and division V, has 13 entries but top three potential winners are: Twenty-Twenty for first slot and Merchant Of Venus and Bright Bomber for other spots. Remaining in the field are Punjabi Munda, After Hero, Smiling Again, Bano, Lucky Time, Sheba, New Rebel, Anrnole One, Shawazie-Princess and Jonti Road.

The second plate race is a maiden run of 12 class VII and division V horses. The other participants are Tranquil One, English Girl, John Princess, Revolver, Slightly Dangerous, Black Powder, Jee Aya Nu, Real Commando, Mehrban, Sher Shah Bhakkar, Chhota Pathan and Easy Go.

In the third race, there are 12 entries. This class VII and division IV race has Super Asia as the favourite and for places Golden Arrow and Chhota Dera. The lineup also has Safdar Princess, Take Care, Red Boy, Bright Gold, Hamayoon Choice, Minding, Ask Me, Master Prince and Natalia.

The fourth class VII and division II race may see Lucky Is Me winning the top slot. It maybe followed at the places by Chhota Jhara and Raining Fairy. The others in the run are Remember Me, Jan-e-Fida, Qamar Choice, Salam-e-Dera, Prince of Arab, Rang-e-Hina, Dazzling and Prince Of Multan.

The fifth race is Faiz Ahmad Faiz Cup in which the favourite is Governor. Places may be taken by Amazing Lips and Gondal Gift. Remaining runners are Shah The Great, lbram Prince, Timbo, Welldone Pakistan and Mera Bhakkar.

The Sher Garh Cup with class VI and Division-I race has Breaking Bad favourite for win and Sky Active and Baibanan Charge for places. The field also includes Sparking, Naymar, Zandora, Banaras Prince, Amazing Runner and Qalandra.

Returning to Sohna Plate, the seventh race is of class VII and division II. It is also a maiden performance of 13 horses. Mr Gondal Is favourite and Noor-e-Kainat and Massira's Song for places. The field also has Follow My Lady, Imran Princess, Drums of War, Wizard Afzaal, Fantastic, Thousand Love, Danzora, Shareghaar, Sohna and Midnight Storm.

The eighth race of the day has eight entries with focus for win on Khadim and for places Salam-e-Lahore and Royal Escort. This class VII and division III race also has Wallah Choice, Chan Pari, Abdullah Princess, Eden Roc and Badeera.