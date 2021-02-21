Haseeb achieves top position in 3rd PGF Golf Tour

LAHORE: Haseeb-ur-Rhman achieved top position in 3rd PGF Golf Tour Match that concluded here at Royal Palm.

The 3rd PGF Jinnah Development Golf Tour Match 2021 was contested over three rounds at the Royal Palm Golf Course by second tier golf professionals of the national golf circuit and at the conclusion of the event Haseeb ur Rehman of Islamabad Golf Club emerged as the outstanding one, winning a cash prize of Rs 221,000.

Hasseb earned this standing through consistent golf play over three rounds, that fetched him a score of gross 72 in the first round, gross 71 in the second round and another round of gross 72 on the final day. His aggregate score for the three days competition was 215, one under par.

Aadil Jehangir (Lahore Gymkhana ) ended up second with an aggregate score of 217, two over par and Zohaib Asif (DHA Karachi ) attained third position. Aadil and Zhoaib were bracketed at the same score, but Aadil was declared second as he had a better score over the last two rounds. They received Rs118,000 each.