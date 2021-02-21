Richards disappointed at missing PSL

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators mentor and former West Indies skipper Viv Richards on Saturday said that he is very much disappointed to miss the HBL PSL 2021 due to Covid issues.

“I feel really disappointed that I will miss the PSL this season. You know Covid has created havoc in the entire world and I will say a big sorry that I will not be part of the event,” Richards said.

Gladiators had announced the other day that Richards would not be able to come for the country’s marquee event which began here at National Stadium on Saturday with the match between holders Karachi Kings and former champions Quetta Gladiators.

“I will wish good luck. I am also thankful to fans and will advise them to follow Covid protocol as it will benefit all. I hope it will be a successful PSL,” Richards said.