Shiffrin rebounds from annus horribilis with four more world medals

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy: Mikaela Shiffrin will leave Cortina d’Ampezzo with four more world championship medals and a step closer to taking over as the doyenne of women’s skiing.

The American followed bronze in the super-G by alpine combined gold, giant slalom silver and a bronze in Saturday’s sun-kissed slalom.

Shiffrin’s latest medal haul saw her become the US skier with most world titles (six) and world medals (11), overtaking Ted Ligety and Lindsey Vonn respectively. Only two female skiers have amassed more medals: Germany’s Christl Cranz (15) and Anja Paerson of Sweden (13).

“It’s incredible,” Shiffrin admitted. “I had planned for four races and I thought ‘OK that’s four chances for a medal’ and hopefully in these two weeks I can do some good skiing.

“I’m really proud of so much of the skiing I did.”

Shiffrin, 25, enjoys an esoteric approach to skiing that is sometimes difficult for onlookers to fully appreciate: she will derive as much pleasure from a well-executed turn in training as she does from collecting another medal.

“Today on the first run I was disappointed,” she said after her bronze medal in the slalom.

“I don’t think I could have done something to change the colour of the medal. I still walk away with a bronze, a fourth medal so I’m happy with that.”