Gladiators perish for 121 despite Gayle’s 39

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators set a 122-run target for holders Karachi Kings in their opener of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 which commenced here at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Pacemen Arshad Iqbal (3-16) and Waqas Maqsood (2-21) did a fine job to dismiss Quetta Gladiators for 121 in the 19th over on a pitch which had enough life for fast bowlers.

Only Chris Gayle (39) showed some grace on the pitch and managed a few superb strokes but Gladiators completely failed to build any big partnership. This is the lowest total from Gladiators against Karachi Kings in the PSL. Their previous lowest total against Kings was 130-9 which they scored in Dubai on February 23, 2018.

After being invited to bat, Quetta Gladiators had a poor start when they lost Tom Banton (5) off the fourth ball of the innings from Imad Wasim. The ball landed wide off the legs, Banton went for a big shot, just skied it with stumper Joe Clarke taking an easy catch. Banton hit one four from three balls.

Chris Gayle then joined Sarfraz Ahmad but Aamer Yamin got rid of the latter when the Gladiators skipper edged a delivery that pitched wide of the off-stumps with keeper Clarke holding it comfortably.

Sarfraz, who opened the innings, struck one four from eight balls.

Waqas Maqsood then had debutant Saim Ayub who was caught at deep square-leg by Aamer Yamin. The 18-year-old struck one four in his 14-ball eight. Gladiators were 55-3 in the eighth over.

Australia’s medium pacer Daniel Christian then got rid of dangerman Gayle, who was caught by Mohammad Amir at deep backward point, reducing Gladiators to 68-4 in the ninth over. Gayle struck two sixes and four fours in his 24-ball 39. He hit Aamer Yamin for two sixes.

Mohammad Nawaz then joined Azam Khan but the former got run out with a brilliant return from Christian after Azam sent him back despite having a good chance of a run. Nawaz scored three off eight balls. Gladiators were gasping at 76-5 in 11 overs.