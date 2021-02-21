People are talking about

—- the much too often repeated stories of hooliganism indulged in by various sections of society that has become the only manner in which they can - or think they can - solve their problems/disputes. People say after the shocking attack by black coats on the Islamabad High Court, the recent scuffle between doctors in a hospital are prime examples of this trend and while the right to protest is acceptable, violence and the damaging of property and citizens assets is not.

—- the mayhem and unruly behavior witnessed during bye elections and how the authorities were unable to control workers of all political parties from going on the rampage to express their ill-conceived notions. People say the open use of forbidden firearms; fisticuffs and general lawlessness indicates the intolerance present in our society, so if our political entities do not set a good example, then how can it be expected that the general public will respect the law.

—- the claim by an opposition leader that the by-election won by a ruling party candidate was ‘stolen’ with the help of the presiding officer and the police on duty and should be declared null and void. People say since the opposition won on the other two seats of these elections, it boggles the mind that those have been declared ‘fair and square’, while the one they lost has been ‘rigged’ so those who accuse others of malpractice should refrain from passing comments.

—- the unnecessary comparison on social media about the ‘popularity’ of two young Pakistani girls- one who topped a prestigious exam and the other who has thousands of followers because she makes frivolous videos. People say while the achievements of one will be remembered for a long time to come and ensure her a place in academic history, the other will be forgotten as soon as the social media aficionados discover a new person to ‘follow’, so to each his own.

—- how the Senate elections have generated their own sense of chaos as the ruling party wants to upset the oppositions plans by wanting an open ballot that will favor its numbers, while the opposition wants to continue the practice of secret balloting. People say by fielding their candidate for the Senate from Islamabad, the opposition is hoping for an upset win that would make it possible for it to be seen as a no confidence vote against the prime minister.

—- the differing points of view about the Single National Curriculum (SNC) and how it is creating confusion among students and teachers alike. People say while the idea behind the whole project is a good one and will lead to there being less disparity between different sections of society, the standard may be too high for children in remote areas who do not have proper schools and teachers and too low for those children who have access to both these facilities.

—- the sad news about the three mountaineers who were lost during their descent from what is known as the ‘Savage Mountain’ and the fact that one of them was a Pakistani credited with numerous successes. People say the nation has lost a brave and great adventurous individual who was passionate about the Pakistani flag and it is good to learn that his name will be honored not only by the government but also individuals who will fulfill his dream of establishing schools in his area. — I.H.