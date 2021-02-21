19 COVID patients die

LAHORE : As many as 19 COVID-19 patients died and 534 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 5,184 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 166,776 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 16,130 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,175,531 in the province. After 5,184 fatalities and recovery of a total of 154,568 patients, including 644 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 7,024 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day in twin cities: The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is on a significant rise at least for the last 12 days while the number of patients tested positive from the region in the last 24 hours is the highest in a day in the last one month.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that as many as 162 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region though no death due to COVID-19 has been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. The virus has so far claimed 1,108 lives from the twin cities.

As many as 137 new patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking tally to 43,282 of which 41,203 have recovered while 488 have lost their lives due to COVID-19. After addition of 73 more active cases, the number of active cases from ICT has jumped to 1,591 on Saturday.

From Rawalpindi district, another 25 patients have been confirmed positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.