Sun Feb 21, 2021
A
APP
February 21, 2021

Dog Show today

Lahore

A
APP
February 21, 2021

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Federation Cynologique International (FCI) will organize "All Breed Dog Show" on Sunday (Feb 21) in the Jilani Park. According to a PHA spokesperson, about 25 breeds and 150 pets from various cities would be a part of the show. The show will be held in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan festival and position holders would get prizes.

