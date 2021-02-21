Dog Show today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Federation Cynologique International (FCI) will organize "All Breed Dog Show" on Sunday (Feb 21) in the Jilani Park. According to a PHA spokesperson, about 25 breeds and 150 pets from various cities would be a part of the show. The show will be held in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan festival and position holders would get prizes.