close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MA
Muhammad Anis
February 21, 2021

CDA cancels sanitation contract

Lahore

MA
Muhammad Anis
February 21, 2021

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to send a case of alleged illegal award of contract of sanitation work in the federal capital against former mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz and other responsible officers.

The CDA board the other day while noticing irregularities in issuance of Letter of Intent for sanitation work decided to cancel the agreement. The Letter of Intent was issued to the contractor in September last when the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) was controlling the sanitation directorate.

Latest News

More From Lahore