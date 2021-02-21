CDA cancels sanitation contract

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to send a case of alleged illegal award of contract of sanitation work in the federal capital against former mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz and other responsible officers.

The CDA board the other day while noticing irregularities in issuance of Letter of Intent for sanitation work decided to cancel the agreement. The Letter of Intent was issued to the contractor in September last when the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) was controlling the sanitation directorate.