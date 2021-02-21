UET issues schedule for new classes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE UNIVERSITY of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Saturday issued schedule of classes for the new semester. According to the notification, the Online-Cum- Distance Learning (ODL) classes for sessions 2020, 2017 and 2016 of the Architecture Undergraduate Programme will begin on Monday, February 22.However, themid-term and final exams of these sessions will be held on-campus. The classes for 2018 and 2019 sessionswill begin on campus on March 29, 2021 while Postgraduate programmes (Morning- Evening) and weekend classes will begin on Monday, February 22