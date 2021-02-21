UET issues schedule for new classes

LAHORE UNIVERSITY of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Saturday issued schedule of classes for the new semester. According to the notification, the Online-Cum- Distance Learning (ODL) classes for sessions 2020, 2017 and 2016 of the Architecture Undergraduate Programme will begin on Monday, February 22.However, themid-term and final exams of these sessions will be held on-campus. The classes for 2018 and 2019 sessionswill begin on campus on March 29, 2021 while Postgraduate programmes (Morning- Evening) and weekend classes will begin on Monday, February 22