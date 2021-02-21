Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country. They predicted that fog was likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab. However, cloudy weather with light rain/snowfall is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -06°C while in Lahore it was 10.5°C and maximum was 26°C.