Railway police reunite two children with families

LAHORE : The Pakistan Railways Lahore division police set an example of people-friendly policing by handing over two runaway children to their families.

The two children named Asad, son of Zakir and Adnan, son of Zahoor, had run away from their homes by train 1-up, Khyber Mail, from Karachi to Lahore and were handed over to Railway Police Help Centre Lahore by the Railway police. After getting the mobile numbers of their families, their heirs were informed that their children were safe at the Railways Police Help Centre, Lahore. Both children were handed over to their heirs after verification in the presence of Railways Police Lahore SHO Rai Faisal.

The children's families expressed special thanks to the Pakistan Railways Police for returning their missing children safely. Pakistan Railway Police Lahore Division SP Malik Atiq said culture of people-friendly policing was being promoted in the Railways Police on the instructions of Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan. He said the Railways Police officials were performing their services as a force against criminal elements and as a service to the people.