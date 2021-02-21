close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
February 21, 2021

24 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs

Lahore

February 21, 2021

LAHORE: The city district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls, petrol machines and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the District administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 6 shops in Cantt area and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Faizan Ahmed sealed 18 shops, mini petrol machines in his area and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for violations.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

