Anti-Pakistan designs to be foiled: Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said anti-Pakistan designs and any efforts for creating hurdles in the way of the national development will be foiled.

Those who are trying to create chaos in the country have been exposed and only the politics of service will prevail in Pakistan, he added.

In a statement issued here, Usman Buzdar said the public had given the mandate of five years to the PTI and the government would complete its term as the conspirators faced defeat in the past and would meet the same fate in future.

The government would answer to the politics of chaos with public service and such elements would not get NRO, he said. He said the agenda of the PDM was to protect vested interests, however, the people wanted development and prosperity, not chaos, adding that these elements could not hoodwinked Pakistanis once again. The country is moving towards sustainable development as the incumbent government has taken innumerable steps for the welfare of people in the last two-and-a-half years, he said and added the government's austerity campaign had substantially reduced expenditures, whereas, the national resources were ruthlessly wasted in the name of self-projection projects in the previous regimes.

Importance of mother language: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that status of mother tongue is acknowledged all over the world for national identity as well as a valuable cultural heritage.

In his message on ''International Mother Language Day'' to be observed today, he said that language was a medium of expressing feelings and emotions besides giving identity to the nations, adding that no one could deny the importance of mother language even in modern age. The CM maintained that promotion of the mother tongue was also a social responsibility.

He said imparting education in mother tongue yielded positive impact on the mental growth of children. The mother tongue carries knowledge of traditions, cultures, moral and spiritual experiences, he said. Mother tongue is considered an effective means of preserving and promoting cultural heritage, he added.

Mother tongue creates a better awareness of cultural, historical and social traditions throughout the world, he maintained.

"Today, we must reaffirm our commitment to take effective steps to promote our mother tongue", he said.

Takes notice of firing: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a firing incident near Pul Shakhani in DG Khan and sought a report from the inspector general of police on it. Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the incident. He also offered heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. He directed the administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured and said the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Greets PCB on start of PSL 6: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board, all the teams, national and international players and expressed well wishes for them on the start of Pakistan Super League 6.

The matches will provide recreational activities to the cricket lovers and chances to bring new talent to the limelight.

Holding the PSL-6 will give the message to the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, he said.

He directed to ensure best arrangements for the matches to be played in Lahore.

A limited number of spectators will be able to go to the stadium due to coronavirus pandemic.

Saka Nankana event today: The main ceremony of the Sikh religious festival "Saka Nankana" will be held at Gurdwara Janumasthan, Nankana Sahib, on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest of the ceremony.

According to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesman, on the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, security, accommodation and food arrangements have been completed.

The Sikh community will participate in the celebrations with zeal and zest.

Foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of the guests.