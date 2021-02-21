Robbers kill youth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 28-year-old man, Osama, son of Saeed Bandhani, was killed by robbers in Gharibabad on Saturday.
According to police, the incident took place near Usman Memorial Hospital.
Witnesses said some robbers after snatching the mobile phone of the suspect tried to snatch his car, to which he offered resistance, prompting the criminals to shoot him before fleeing the scene.