close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2021

Robbers kill youth

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2021

A 28-year-old man, Osama, son of Saeed Bandhani, was killed by robbers in Gharibabad on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place near Usman Memorial Hospital.

Witnesses said some robbers after snatching the mobile phone of the suspect tried to snatch his car, to which he offered resistance, prompting the criminals to shoot him before fleeing the scene.

Latest News

More From Karachi