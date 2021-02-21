Parents find runaway son, get mistaken for kidnappers

A group of people tried to rescue a teenage boy in the Tariq Road area on Saturday from whom they thought were his kidnappers but turned out to be his parents who had come to Karachi from Sukkur searching for him.

Police said the 17-year-old boy went missing from Sukkur, and his parents and relatives traced him to Karachi’s Tariq Road area. When his family tried to force him into their car to take him away, a crowd gathered around the vehicle believing the incident to be a kidnapping, they added.

The group of people informed the police, following which the officials arrived on the scene and took the boy and his family to the Ferozabad police station for investigation.

Police said they learnt that the teenager had run away from his home in Sukkur a few days ago and come to Karachi, adding that the family feared he had been abducted by someone he met through social media.

Officials said the girl who had tricked the boy into coming to Karachi was with him when the family intercepted them on Tariq Road, but she fled from the scene when the crowd started gathering there.

Citing the family, police said the girl had swindled Rs70,000 out of the boy and had been demanding Rs30,000 more. Police have noted her details provided to them by the boy and are trying to locate her.