Hospital lift operator dies due to apparent malfunction

The lift operator of a hospital situated in the Aram Bagh police jurisdiction died after suffering serious injuries due to an apparent malfunction of the machine on Saturday.

SHO Pawan Kumar said the lift’s door was open and Jahanzaib Mehboob, 37, was standing with one leg inside and the other outside when the machine started moving. He said the victim was a Ranchore Line resident.

Mehboob’s family and relatives held a protest at the hospital, demanding that a criminal case be registered over the incident. They claimed the police were refusing to register an FIR against the hospital administration. Until the filing of this report, the protesters were still shouting slogans against the incident.