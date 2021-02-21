PTI to file petition against ECP

Expressing concerns over scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates from Sindh for the Senate elections, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not entertain the party’s objections to several candidates and announced that they would file a constitutional petition against the ECP.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI leader and former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, said the ECP did not carry out scrutiny of the nomination papers of the Senate candidates from Sindh in a proper way and did not bother to check smaller information written in the candidates’ documents.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, Naqvi said the PTI had raised valid objections to the nomination papers of various Senate candidates of the Pakistan Peoples Party but those objections were not entertained.

He said the PTI had raised objections to the nomination of Palwasha Khan, a candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party. “She has filed her tax returns in Islamabad, and put an address on a government plot in her nomination papers,” Naqvi said. “But the objection was not entertained properly.”

He alleged that PPP candidates Khairul Nisa and Jam Mehtab Dahar had not paid their car taxes since 2017 and 2012 respectively. Two other candidates Farooq H Naik, Rukhsana Bibi, and Shahadat Awan did not show vehicles in their names, he said.

According to Naqvi, as per the ECP record, PPP candidate Saleem Mandviwala, who is also the incumbent deputy chairman of the Senate, had mentioned a house in his assets in 2018 but it was not shown in the 2019 assets. “It is clear that he had tried to hide the assets,” the PTI leader said.

The PTI leader claimed that notorious gang leader Uzair Baloch had said that he had helped Shahadat Awan and his brother, then SSP Farooq Awan, and accomplished several tasks on their directives. “Despite it, the ECP has accepted the nomination form of Shahadat Awan,” he said.