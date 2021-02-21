PSP protests against approval of ‘flawed’ census results

Despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf having 14 out of 21 MNAs and 25 out of 41 MPAs from Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan has stabbed its residents in the back by approving the controversial census that showed an “incorrect” population of the metropolis from his cabinet.

Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this while speaking at a protest held in Liaquatabad on Friday against the approval of the controversial results of the sixth national census by the federal cabinet.

A large number of party workers, sympathisers and residents participated in the protest demonstration.

Criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party for its silence on the federal cabinet’s approval of the results of the controversial census, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was so disquiet over the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Captain Safdar that he had contacted the army chief and the prime minister on the matter. “But he [Bilawal] did not bother to contact them on the issue of the undercounting of the people in Karachi,” he said.