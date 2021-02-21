Healthcare workers incentivised to get Covid-19 vaccination

The Sindh Health Department has announced giving health risk allowance to all the healthcare workers who get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a notification issued on Saturday.

The notification issued by Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi states that all the healthcare workers who get the vaccine from the authorized adult vaccination centres will be entitled to the health risk allowance. Only frontline workers are presently being vaccinated across Pakistan, but to overcome the hesitation being observed in Sindh, the provincial health authorities have decided to incentivise healthcare workers in the public sector.

According to officials, Sindh has received 121,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, but so far only around 40,000 healthcare workers have got themselves vaccinated against the disease.

Latest stats

Twelve more people have died due to Covid-19 and 404 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,288 in the province. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Saturday that 11,399 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 404 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,937,931 tests, which have resulted in 255,833 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 12,753 patients across the province are currently infected: 12,309 are in self-isolation at home, eight at isolation centres and 436 at hospitals, while 397 patients are in critical condition, of whom 58 are on life support.

He added that 294 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 238,792, which shows the recovery rate to be 93 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 404 fresh cases of Sindh, 232 (or 57 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 120 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 47 from District Central, 37 from District South, 16 from District Malir, seven from District Korangi and five from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 61 new cases, Badin 28, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Jacobabad 12, Mirpurkhas seven, Umerkot six, Larkana and Matiari five each, Ghotki, Naushehroferoze, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar four each, Kambar and Khairpur three each, Sukkur two, and Thatta and Kashmore one each, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.