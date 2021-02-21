Germany advises Pakistan to learn from neighbours for exports

KARACHI: Germany on Saturday advised Pakistan to pivot from traditional exports and promote high value-addition by utilising human capital and developing industries.

Germany Consul General Holger Ziegeler said Pakistan has been sending mostly textile, leather and some other products to Germany. It must make good use of human capital, develop industries and produce high-value products for more exports to Germany and other countries, he said.

“You must look at the region and see how your competitors like Bangladesh and others have improved their exports to Germany and other countries,” Ziegeler said during a meeting with the officials of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

“Pakistani exporters should not confine to producing raw material or semi-finished goods for exports but they must also be able to produce all classes of the entire value-chain of not just textile sector but other sectors as well,” he said.

“We are also suffering right now from the absence of trade fairs and limited possibilities of travelling.

“Joint ventures between the business communities of Germany and Pakistan are possible as soon as we start visiting again. We have to deal with the first step which is the fear of entering into Pakistan due to security concerns. I will try my best to bring German businessmen and once they are here, it’s your game to make them partners.”

Prior to assuming charge as Consul General in Karachi, he served as Consul General in Jeddah for four years and before that he was head of Export Promotion at the ministry of foreign affairs in Berlin and then preferred to get posted in Karachi because of the economic importance of the port city and because of the potential this city has for development of bilateral trade with Germany. KCCI President Shariq Vohra stressed the need for joint ventures in agricultural and automotive sectors. Most of the agricultural products being harvested in Germany are also farmed in Pakistan. German business community must come forward, improve ties and explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to take advantage of what is being offered which is something that needs special attention,” Vohra said.

He also appreciated Germany’s constant support to Pakistan in the form of aids and grants for various socioeconomic development projects and also the vocational training initiatives which helped a lot in further improving the skills of Pakistani workforce and proved favorable for the economy.