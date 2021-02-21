close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
February 21, 2021

Heinous crimes

Newspost

 
February 21, 2021

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to a rising number of beggars across the country. A large number of these beggars are boys and girls who were abducted by cruel profiteers who exploit helpless people and use them as pawns to earn money. Heinous crimes are being carried out in the country, but the authorities are not paying attention to them.

The government needs to take action against these people who deprive children of their childhood and make them beg on streets. These children need to be sent to schools so that they can learn some skills and take proper jobs. Also, more shelter houses should be built for children so that they can have a safe place to live in.

Ayesha Idrees

Lahore

