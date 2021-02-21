Chaos at polling booths

The recent firing incident (Feb 19) which happened at a polling station in Daska’s NA-75 constituency in Sialkot points to the failure of the district and provincial governments to create an environment where voters can exercise their right to vote without any fear. Last Friday, by-polls were held for NA-75 (Daska), PK-63 (Nowshera) and PP-51 (Wazirabad). Throughout the day, several incidents happened that created a great hindrance to the voting process. For instance, the gate of a polling booth remained closed for over three to five hours because of which the voters couldn’t enter the premise and exercise their right to vote. Under these circumstances, free and fair elections cannot be ensured. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should have exercised its constitutional writ to ensure free and fair elections in a peaceful environment with no threats to the life of ordinary citizens. The ECP alone should have sole administrative control over law enforcement in any constituency, where elections are to be held, with powers for punitive action against those who fail to perform their duties. It should also have the power to call paramilitary forces to maintain peace outside polling booths if the police fail to restore rule of law.

The now-viral videos of the recently held by-polls show that the police were standing by while the people were openly breaking the law. In one video, an individual was seen holding a bag of uncounted ballots. The officials who are responsible for this mishap should be suspended. It would have been better had the ECP suspended this by-election, extended voting hours to enable all citizens to cast their votes or cancelled the whole exercise.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore