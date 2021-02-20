Shahzad Roy calls on Asad Qaisar

ISLAMABAD: NA Speaker Asad Qaisar has assured his all-out support for legislation to address corporal punishment against children in schools. Talking to singer and social worker Shahzad Roy, thespeaker said, “Corporal punishment affects the mental and physical development and educational activities of children.” Mentioning his initiatives regarding special persons, Asad Qaisar said legislation has been enacted to protect the rights of physically challenged persons, making the Parliament House accessible to them.