Sat Feb 20, 2021
Our Correspondent
Shahzad Roy calls on Asad Qaisar

National

Our Correspondent
ISLAMABAD: NA Speaker Asad Qaisar has assured his all-out support for legislation to address corporal punishment against children in schools. Talking to singer and social worker Shahzad Roy, thespeaker said, “Corporal punishment affects the mental and physical development and educational activities of children.” Mentioning his initiatives regarding special persons, Asad Qaisar said legislation has been enacted to protect the rights of physically challenged persons, making the Parliament House accessible to them.

