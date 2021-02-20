Gilani to meet each member of NA for votes

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and united opposition’s candidate for Islamabad seat of Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, said on Friday he would meet each member of the National Assembly, including those belonging to the ruling alliance.

Reports said Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani also approached Jehangir Tareen and other influential persons in the PTI to muster their votes and support for the slot in upper house of the Parliament. He maintained that the government, by submitting a presidential reference before the apex court in a matter that is linked with the constitutional amendment and pending before the parliament for consideration, has demeaned and undermined the parliament. In an exclusive chat with ‘The News’ on Friday before leaving for Karachi to meet the PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Gilani said the government has conceded in black and white through tabling a constitutional amendment in the National Assembly that the question of open or secret balloting in Senate polls is associated with the constitutional amendment and not any other mode of legislation what to talk of a presidential ordinance altering the system.