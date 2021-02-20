MQM stalwart Mohammad Anwar loses life to cancer

LONDON: Mohammad Anwar, a veteran leader of the MQM, passed away here after a long battle with cancer.

He lost life to stage-4 cancer at the West London’s Royal Free Hospital where he remained admitted for four days. “With our deepest sorrow we inform you, our beloved Mohammad Anwar passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, today after bravely battling a lethal cancer,” Imbisat Mallick, Anwar's son-in-law tweeted.

“Verily we belong to God & to him we shall return. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat,” he wrote. "He was the most loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. He was always full of love, affection and was a pillar of strength for our entire family," said the statement.

The former politician was the head of MQM's diplomatic wing and international relations and had also been a member of the party's Coordination Committee. Mohammad Anwar, known famously as Anwar Bhai, was born on 1st May, 1950 in Dhaka, East Pakistan. He studied commerce at the University of Dhaka before moving to London in the early 1970's to embark on a career as an accountant. He worked as an accountant and eventually opened up his own accountancy practice, operating it for many years before switching his complete focus in 1991 to further the political objectives of the MQM. M Anwar was the pillar of support for Altaf Hussain when he left Karachi for the last time in December 1991. Altaf Hussain had reached London without any local support base.