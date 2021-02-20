Two policemen gunned down in IOJ&K after ambassadors’ visit

SRINAGAR: A Kashmir fighter gunned down two policemen on a busy street in Srinagar, Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) on Friday, the latest in a string of deadly attacks around a visit by 24 foreign ambassadors.In total, the surge in violence has left three police officers and three suspected rebels dead, with the latest killings coming just hours after the envoys on the guided trip left the territory.

Access to IOJ&K has been restricted for foreigners since the government ended its semi-autonomy in 2019, and much of the Muslim-majority territory observed a shutdown during the diplomats´ stay. Friday´s incident was the fourth involving anti-India fighters after the envoys arrived on Wednesday.

The two policemen were at a store entrance in Srinagar when a gunman pulled out an automatic rifle from under a tunic and opened fire at point-blank range, CCTV footage released by police showed. The gunman ran off as passers-by cowered.

On Wednesday, suspected rebels on a motorbike shot and wounded the son of a well-known Srinagar restaurant owner who is not from Kashmir. Police said three people had been detained. Three suspected rebels were killed overnight Thursday during a clash with government forces in the Shopian area.

And earlier on Friday, during another military search operation in the Beerwah area, fighters killed a police officer and injured another before escaping, police said.

New Delhi moved to bring the troubled territory under greater central control in August 2019 -- a major security blanket was imposed and scores of local politicians detained. Some remain in custody, though most restrictions have gradually been removed.

Ahead of the ambassadors´ visit -- where the diplomats from a host of African, Asian, European and Latin American countries met local leaders -- authorities lifted a curb on high-speed 4G internet.