Govt, Opp trade blames over economic woes, rising prices

ISLAMABAD: The blame game between the government and the opposition over economic woes, rising inflation and price hike continued in the National Assembly Friday as the opposition accused the government of being incapable of controlling prices while the government blamed the PPP and PML-N governments of for the worst economic situation.

The opposition also protested giving the floor to the minister for power before them during a discussion on the price hike in the country. The opposition members accused the government of worsening economic conditions and price hike while Minister for Power Omar Aub Khan accused the PPP and PML for the worsening economy of the country. The opposition at the outset of the proceedings also protest for not tabling the Presidential Ordinance on open ballot in the Senate and other ordinance related to amendments to the NAB Ordinance and termed it violation of the Constitution.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said that violation was committed by not presenting the Presidential Ordinance in the National Assembly. Citing the rules, he said the government should table all ordinances promulgated in absence of the session in the house. He pointed out that no ordinance was on agenda which was violation of the rule 170. However, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan did not agree with the opposition assertions and said that it was not necessary to table the ordinance on the first day and said it could be laid during the session. Speaker Asad Qaisar directed the government to lay all ordinances promulgated after the prorogation of the last session in the house on Monday as per rules. During the discussion on price hike, as the speaker gave the floor to Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, the opposition objected to it and PML-N Chief Whip Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that it was the opposition-requisitioned session and the opposition should be heard first on the motion which was being discussed. Protesting giving the floor to the minister, the opposition members including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Ababssi and other opposition members gathered around the dice and demanded the speaker to run the house "as per rules." Ahsan Iqbal said that it was the right of the opposition to speak first. He said house proceedings were deliberately being disrupted by giving the floor to the government. Speaker Asad Qaisar asked the opposition not to dictate him as he was running the house as per rules and procedure.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar, appreciating the speaker for conducting the session smoothly, said the opposition should avoid double standard. He also sought an explanation from the opposition over the remarks of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the sale of eggs in kilos instead of dozens, saying the opposition should tell where eggs were sold in kilos instead of dozens.

Earlier, opening the debate, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said rising inflation and price hike was the issue of every Pakistani. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had deceived the people of Pakistan with ineffective policies contrary to his election promises of reducing inflation and creating jobs. He said the PTI claimed to bring down prices of petrol after coming to power but it was increasing its prices twice a month now. He said the federal minister had done nothing to control increasing inflation. “Loans have been taken by all governments but the PTI has actually surrendered before the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he claimed. He said the minister would stand up and blame the previous governments but people were asking "what have you done in last two and a half years." He said the tariff of electricity had reached Rs28 per unit on average despite international petroleum prices at $60 per barrel. He said no action had been taken by the government to check the prices of essentials. He said an increase in the prices of wheat, sugar and cotton had not benefitted farmers but middlemen and hoarders.

Responding to the opposition, the minister for power said the previous government set up expensive power plants, ignoring the indigenous sources of energy. “We are clearing landmines left by the previous regimes,” he said. Omar Ayub Khan said the opposition instead of shedding crocodile tears should look in to its past policies due to which they took record loans which were now being repaid by the PTI government. He accused the previous government of initiating projects only for getting commission. He said the present government was focusing on exploiting the potential of renewable energy to produce cheap electricity. He said the agreement signed with the IPPs would help save Rs800 billion. "Large scale manufacturing is growing at 14.5pc," he added. The minister pointed out that there were only two-week foreign exchange reserves by the end of the PML-N tenure and added when the PPP completed its term, there were two months of reserves. "Exports also declined during the past regimes but they have started now showing upward trend due to vibrant policies of the present government. The government is pursuing pro-business policies and these are being appreciated by the business community," he added.

Qaiser Sheikh of the PML-N said the currency devaluation had led to an increase in the prices of essential commodities including petroleum products. "Indirect taxes such as petroleum levy are affecting poor segments of society," he said and asked the government to promote small and medium enterprises as per its commitment.

The National Assembly also offered Fateha for the departed souls of Senator Mushahidullah Khan, legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara and the security personnel martyred in recent acts of terrorism.

Earlier, annual reports of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistan’s economy for years 2019-20 and 2020-21 were presented before the National Assembly. The fiscal and debt policy statement for year 2021 was also laid before the House.