CNICs of Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar to be blocked, says ATC

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered the relevant authorities to block the national identity cards of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and MNA Mohsin Dawar in a hate speech case.

The court also issued non-bailable warrants against the PTM leaders who have been declared absconders by the investigation officer of the case. They were named as the accused along with arrested MNA Mohammad Ali Wazir in a case pertaining to use of provocative language against the state institutions.

According to the prosecution, Pashteen, Dawar, Wazir and others used defamatory and provocative language and incited hatred against the state institutions during a rally in Sohrab Goth. The investigation officer informed the court that Pashteen and Dawar could not be arrested and efforts were being made for their arrest in the case.