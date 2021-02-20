France slammed for suppressing Islamic practices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) Ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said the bill passed by the French Parliament suppressing basic Islamic practices is a glaring proof of the double standards of the West.
Addressing a meeting on Friday, he said the Western world showed its bias against Islam by legislating against the proliferation of Islam.