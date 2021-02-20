close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
February 20, 2021

France slammed for suppressing Islamic practices

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) Ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said the bill passed by the French Parliament suppressing basic Islamic practices is a glaring proof of the double standards of the West.

Addressing a meeting on Friday, he said the Western world showed its bias against Islam by legislating against the proliferation of Islam.

