Senate election: ECP allows detained MPs to cast their votes

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday directed the presence of Members National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Ali Wazir, Khurshid Shah and Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Member Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz at the designated polling stations to cast their votes during the Senate elections on March 3.

The Commission gave this direction in an order issued on Friday to respective chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh and chairman NAB.

“Exercising its powers under the relevant Articles of the Constitution, the Commission hereby directs all the chief secretaries and the chairman NAB to ensure presence of any other Member National/Provincial Assembly in its custody, at their designated polling stations for casting their votes on the poll day,” said the ECP order.