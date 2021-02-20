Pervaiz challenges rejection of his nomination for Senate polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rasheed has moved an Election Tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court, challenging the rejection of his nomination for Senate polls.

In his appeal filed through Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, the veteran PML-N leader argued that he is ready to deposit Rs 9.5 million to remove the objection of the election commission and said the returning officer has illegally rejected his nomination papers.

He said he tried to remove the objection of the election body, however, it failed to address his reservations. Payment cheques for the money were also prepared, following the demand of the Punjab House, but no information was given regarding the bank. “The government is deliberately not receiving the money,” Rashid alleged in the petition.

He pleaded with the LHC Election Tribunal to nullify the decision pertaining to the rejection of his nomination papers.