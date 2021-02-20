NBF to publish books of single national curriculum

Islamabad : The National Book Foundation (NBF) was given the permission to publish textbooks of the single national curriculum during a meeting of its board of governors here.

Education minister Shafqat Mehmood presided over the meeting, which was attended by NBF BoG members including Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram, Secretary Education Farah Hamid, MNAs Andleeb Abbas, Ali Khan Jadoon, Amjad Ali Khan, educationist Fateh Muhammad Malik, Chairman PAL Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, educationist Gen (r) Muhammad Tahir, Syed Zulifqar Gilani HEC, Miss Qaisera Alvi educationist, Chief Advisor Curriculum Academic and Training Dr Fouzia Khan, Member E&P Khyber Pakhtunkha Text Book Board Peshawar Saeed ur Rahman, Additional Secretary Quetta Samiullah Khan and Chairman Text Book Board Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffarabad.

NBF Managing Director Qaiser Alam highlighted achievements and issues of the foundation and the details of General Books, Curriculum Books, Shehar e Kitab of NBF, Baraille Books.

Minister Shafqat ordered the formation of a committee to finalise the strategy of NBF.

It was decided that MNA Andleeb Abbas will be the Convener of the committee while Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, MNA Amjad Ali Khan, Fateh Muhammad Malik, Gen (r) Muhammad Tahir, Syed Zulifqar Gilani and a joint Secretary from Education Ministry would be its members.

The committee will finalise the NBF's future strategy.