Candidates demand merit list for vacancies

KHAR: Candidates from Bajaur and other newly merged districts have expressed concern over the delay in the release of the merit list for the village secretary vacancies in Local Government offices of the tribal districts.

The Local Government Department of the newly merged districts had conducted tests for the vacant positions of village secretaries three months ago. However, the merit list has not been released so far.

The candidates demanded the government to put up the merit list as soon as possible so that the unease among the candidates could end.