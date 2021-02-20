Curfew lifted from S Waziristan area

WANA: The curfew imposed here in Rustam Adda four days back after an attack on the security forces was lifted on Friday.

The security forces had imposed the curfew in Rustam Adda after an attack on their vehicle near the Wana bypass road.

The curfew was lifted on the request of the tribal elders from the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe.

The decision to lift the curfew was announced after a jirga. The elders from the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe had convened the jirga to make a request to the government officials and the security forces to lift the curfew.

After the jirga, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak went to the Amn Checkpost and announced lifting the curfew.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government did not want to impose the curfew, but it was necessary for the maintenance of law and order. It was learnt that

around 10,000 shops, restaurants and other business centres were closed in Rustam Adda bazaar due to the imposition of the curfew. The curfew had also created the shortage of the food items as all the roads and entry and exit points to Rustam Adda bazaar were closed owing to the curfew. The tribal elders thanked the authorities for lifting the curfew.