Chinese salt, betel nuts worth millions seized

PESHAWAR: The Customs officials on Friday seized Chinese salt and betel nuts in Dera Ismail Khan district and took a truck into their custody, officials said.

The Customs spokesman said that the personnel stopped a truck (NAC-372) in Dera Ismail Khan district which was heading from Balochistan.

He said during the search, the staff recovered 12,700kg betel nuts and 1600kg Chinese salt, adding the contraband items were being smuggled to Lahore.

The seized items are worth around Rs45 million in the market.

It may be mentioned here that the betel buts are used in a number of products, including wine, while Chinese salt has been banned.